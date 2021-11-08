Vijayawada: Benz Circle second flyover ready for inauguration

Vijayawada: The long-pending problem of traffic congestion at the Benz Circle junction will be resolved forever with completion of the second flyover on the national highway.

The NHAI has successfully completed the 2.77-km flyover connecting skew bridge, Ramesh hospital junction and Vinayak theatre junction passing over the Benz Circle junction at a cost of Rs 88.60 crore. The trial run is underway and NHAI is preparing to inaugurate the flyover on November 14 or 15 and waiting for the appointment of the Union Transport Minister Nitish Gadkari for the inauguration on virtual mode.

The flyover is used for passing of vehicles from Ramavarappadu junction towards the Varadhi on Kolkata-Chennai national highway.

The commuters used to wait between 10 to 15 minutes at the Benz Circle junction to cross the MG Road. Now, in less than three minutes, the vehicles can cross the junction with the completion of the second flyover. It is expected that Union Minister will inaugurate the flyover on November 14 or 15.

The construction works completed six months before the scheduled time. As per the agreement, the works has to be completed by May 2022. But the NHAI and State government toll initiative to complete the construction works by November 2021 so that the traffic problem could be solved as early as possible.

NHAI Vijayawada Project Director D Venkata Narayana told 'The Hans India' that the project works were completed six months before the schedule time to address the long-pending traffic problem faced by the commuters.

He said special care has been taken to reduce the noise of passing vehicles to the people residing near the flyover. The first part of the flyover was completed in February 2020.

Union Minister Nitian Gadkari had sanctioned funds for construction of the Benz Circle flyover after many representations submitted by the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas and other leaders. Finally, the works were started in 2016. The first flyover was completed in 2020 and the second flyover completed in November 2021.

Now, vehicles passing on the MG Road can cross the Benz Circle junction comfortably and it will save the fuel of commuters. With skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices, the vehicle users suffered hardships wasting time waiting at the Benz Circle junction.

Now, vehicles passing on the Kolkata-Chennai highway and MG road can cross the junction comfortably within minutes. Moreover, accidents may also come down with easing of traffic at the Benz Circle junction and Patamata.