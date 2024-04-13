  • Menu
Vijayawada: BJP, JSP, TDP gear up to make Modi’s poll campaign a big hit
Vijayawada : The NDA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up for an aggressive joint poll campaign, including organising public meetings to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, former Union minister Sidharnath Singh, BJP state president Daggubati Purandhareswari and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on Friday and discussed several important issues, including intensified joint campaign.

The two-hour long meeting assumes importance in the wake of the recent success of the joint road show at Nidadavole by TDP-Jana Sena and BJP. They discussed modalities to organise booth-level meetings at Parliament and Assembly level meetings and plan for a fool proof electioneering.

The discussion laid emphasis on coordination among the leaders at field level so that there would be transfer of votes between the three parties which is essential to ensure that the alliance comes to power.

It is learnt that the issue of seat adjustments, release of combined manifesto and arrangements for visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders for campaign also figured during the discussion.

The leaders are also understood to have discussed the issues of some possible changes in candidates in certain Assembly constituencies like Anaparti. The issue of YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju who quit the ruling party and joined the TDP recently also figured during the meeting. TDP is keen to accommodate him either for Assembly or Lok Sabha seats.

Sources said the leaders decided to file complaints before the Election Commission over misuse of officials by the state government and insist that the model code of conduct was implemented strictly.

