Vijayawada: Campaign launched against gender-based discrimination

Vijayawada: Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Chief Executive Officer Md Imtiaz said on Saturday that as part of the nation-wide Campaign Against Gender based Discrimination, the SERP will take up a massive campaign in the State from November 25 to December 22.



Imtiaz on Saturday released a poster at the SERP office on the campaign launched in the State. Addressing the gathering, the SERP CEO Imtiaz said the Union Ministers Sadvi Niranjan Jyoti and Faggan Singh Kulaste inaugurated the nationwide campaign against the gender-based discrimination in the country.

He said the theme of the campaign in 2023 is ‘Advance the agency and rights of women and gender diverse individuals of intersectional identities, by addressing structural barriers for a life without fear, discrimination and violence based on gender.

He said instructions were issued to form a core committee in the State and conduct a workshop to take up campaign against the gender-based discrimination in the State.

Officials of the SERP, District Rural Development Agency, district project officers and staff participated in the poster release programme at the SERP office in Vijayawada on Saturday. He said four weeks campaign will be made on four different subjects.

He said the first campaign will be on gender-based violence, second week against child marriages, third week on anaemia and the campaign on fourth week will be on girls’ education. He said gender forum and social action committees will be formed at village-level and mandal level committees will be formed to address the problems on gender discrimination.

Additional CEO SERP G Vijaya Kumari, HR Director P Suseela, Human Development Director P Srinivasulu, Sri Nidhi MD KV Nancharayya and others participated in the inaugural function of the campaign against gender based discrimination.