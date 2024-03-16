Live
Just In
Vijayawada: CII Indian Women Network elects new office-bearers
Vijayawada : The newly constituted Council of CII Indian Women Network (IWN), AP Chapter at a meeting on Friday elected its new office-bearers for the year 2024-25.
Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, Managing Director of Amara Hospital has assumed charges as the chairwoman of CII IWN AP Chapter and Chandini Chandana, Co-founder of AVERA takes over as Vice-chairman. Dr Ramadevi Gourineni is an adjunct Associate Professor of Neurology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago and Managing Director of Amara Hospital and Sleep Department. She completed MBBS in Venkateswara University.
She has Residency in Neurology at University of Illinois, Chicago, Fellowship on EEG and Sleep in Loyola University, Maywood, and Fellowship on Sleep Medicine in Northwestern University, Chicago, IL.
Chandini Chandana is the co-founder of AVERA, a leading manufacturer of affordable and energy-efficient electric vehicles based at Vijayawada.
She is also co-founder of AVERA AI Mobility; Director of FACEMAP Info Technologies; Director of ANRE Moto Corp Tech Pvt Ltd; Partner of Chandana Brothers and Partner of Chandini Agro Farms.