Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to open drinking water project, 200-bed hospital in Uddanam

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate the 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital built at a cost of Rs 85 crore at Palasa and also dedicate YSR Sujaladhara Project built at a cost of Rs 700 crore on Thursday.

The project was aimed to address the chronic kidney problems plaguing Uddanam area of Srikakulam district. The 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research & Super Speciality Hospital will provide corporate treatment free of cost to kidney patients.

The kidney research centre & super specialty hospital with dialysis units set up in Palasa is designed to provide comprehensive and advanced medical care to kidney patients.

The state-of-the-art hospital with four floors across three blocks, consists of special wards with casualty, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry labs, central labs, nephrology, urology, general medicine, surgery, dialysis, post operative/ICU, research labs etc., ICU facilities with equipment like CT Scan, 2D Echo, High End Colour Doppler, Mobile X-ray (Digital), Thulium Laser Euro Dynamic Mission etc., have been provided.

The State government has already completed the recruitment for 42 specialty doctor posts, 60 staff nurse posts and 60 other support staff posts in various specialty and super specialty departments like general medicine, general surgery, urology and nephrology.

Coming to YSR Sujaladhara Project, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of Srikakulam people the project supplies purified drinking water to all the villages in seven mandals in Uddanam region, where chronic kidney diseases are prevalent.

The project will facilitate supply of purified safe drinking water to 807 villages in 7 mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram constituencies by drawing water from Hiramandalam reservoir.

The current population of this region is 6.78 lakh and it is expected to reach 7.85 lakh by 2051.

The project is designed to meet the future requirements i.e., supply water @ 100 litres per head each day. As on date, water is being supplied to 613 villages, and by the end of this month remaining villages will also be supplied with water.