Vijayawada: CPM releases people’s manifesto

Vijayawada : CPM released the People’s Manifesto at the Praja Rakshana Bheri, a public meeting organised at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah VMC stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar here on Wednesday.

The party collected the opinion of the scholars, civil society organisations, common people and the CPM leaders and prepared the Manifesto with 31 demands through its programmes across the state in October. It conducted bus yatras covering 3,500 km and 120 Assembly segments for 12 days and organized 170 meetings.

CPM national general secretary Seetaram Yechury, CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu and other leaders released the Manifesto.

Earlier, the CPM conducted a mega rally from BRTS road to Stadium passing via Ajit Singh Nagar flyover bridge. The bridge turned red with thousands of party leaders, functionaries, activists, sympathisers and supporters joining the rally wearing red shirts and Khaki trousers. Several hundred party volunteers and folk artistes participated in the march.

The CPM demanded the state government to withdraw the proposal of smart meters and reduce the house tax, drainage tax and water tax. The party also demanded the government to fill the posts lying vacant in government departments, encourage the industries and help the farmers. The party also demanded for the protection of democracy, individual rights, Indian culture, traditions and pollution-free environment in the state. The party leaders have urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to defeat the BJP alleging the party betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh. The leaders also lamented that both TDP and YSRCP are not criticizing the anti-people’s policies of the BJP.