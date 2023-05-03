Vijayawada: Criminal case against municipal staff dismissed

Vijayawada: The First Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court here on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case filed against the municipal employees and leaders of CPM and CITU.

The police during the regime of TDP government in 2016 filed criminal cases against the municipal workers, who were supported by the Municipal Workers and Employees Union affiliated to CITU and the CPM leaders when they launch an agitation demanding hike in the salaries and demanding withdrawal of GO No 279 released to facilitate appointment of contract workers.

The municipal workers have been waging a legal battle against the government for the last seven years. During this period, two women-Akula Lakshmi and another employee died and many of them retired.

Municipal Workers Federation secretary K Umamaheswara Rao and CPM state executive member CH Babu Rao took exception to the foisting of false cases against the municipal workers when they agitated demanding justice. Though the government changed, the oppression of the workers has been continuing, they said.

Babu Rao said the YSRCP government is also filing false cases against the municipal employees across the state and at the same time, withdrawing criminal cases against the people’s representatives and the ministers of YSRCP.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the criminal cases filed against the workers and their leaders. He thanked the advocates who pleaded on their behalf.

CITU leader Muzafar Ahmad, CPM Floor leader B Satya Babu, municipal workers union general secretary M David, leaders V Sambasiva Rao, Tirupatamma, Singampalli Yella Rao, Martamma, Vijayalakshmi, and others were present.