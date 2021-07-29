Vijayawada: Devineni Uma arrested, sent to 14-day remand

Vijayawada: Amid heavy security, TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao was sent to Rajamahendravaram central jail on Wednesday after magistrate court in Mylavaram imposed 14 days judicial remand to him. He was arrested late on Tuesday night in connection with the dispute between the YSRCP and TDP activists near Gaddamanuguru village in G Konduru mandal under the G Konduru police station limits.

The TDP and YSRCP leaders clashed near the village after Devineni Uma visited the Kondapalli reserve forest area to see the quarrying by YSRCP leaders. Uma had alleged that illegal quarrying was taking place in the reserve forest area, which was denied by the YSRCP leaders.

The TDP leader's car was damaged in the stone pelting incident that took place near Gaddamanuguru village. He, however, escaped unhurt in the attack. Later, police arrested Uma near the village and shifted him to G Konduru police station.

TDP supporters staged a dharna near G Konduru police station late on Tuesday night demanding the release of Uma. He was taken to police station in Nandivada mandal late night. On Wednesday, he was brought to Hanuman Junction police station and produced before the court through Zoom conference. Magistrate from Mylavaram conducted the conference and sent him and two others on 14 days judicial remand.

Consequently, the three were shifted to Rajamahendravaram central jail amidst tight security. The police accused the former minister of trying to create tensions in G Konduru mandal, obstructing the government officials from discharging their duties and other charges.Earlier, the G Konduru police registered case on Devineni Uma and 17 other s under various sections.

They slapped Section 307 of the IPC (Attempt to Murder), SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Rioting, Criminal Conspiracy and other charges. The TDP leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Devineni Uma. Some TDP leaders in Krishna district were placed under house arrest on Wednesday. The TDP leaders alleged that Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad was behind the arrest of Devineni Uma. Party leaders Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, former minister Kollu Ravindra and others strongly condemned the arrest of Uma.