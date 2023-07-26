  • Menu
Vijayawada: Drizzle disrupts normal life

Represented Image
Represented Image
Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vijayawada on Tuesday due to drizzle and occasional showers.

Vijayawada: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vijayawada on Tuesday due to drizzle and occasional showers.

Students faced problems going to the schools and colleges in the morning due to the drizzle. Besides, employees and workers also faced a similar situation as the drizzle and showers continued till noon.

Thick dark clouds hovered over the city since yesterday. Commuters particularly the two wheeler riders suffered problems due to the drizzle and they had to drive their vehicle cautiously in the rain.

Rainwater stagnated in the side drains in Suryarao Pet, Wynch Pet, Machavaram, and other parts of the city. Hawkers, petty traders, and roadside vendors lost their livelihoods due to rain. Commuters suffered problems due to water logging in Moghalrajpuram area.

Due to an incomplete drainage system, the water logging problem haunted the commuters and the residents of Moghalrajpuram.

