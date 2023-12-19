Vijayawada: Excel in sports, polytechnic students told

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said that we can achieve the desired goals only when we show versatile talent in the current competitive world.

Inaugurating the 26th Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games meet at Vijayawada Government Polytechnic College on Monday, she urged the students to show their talent not only in education but also in sports.

Receiving the sports torch from the home team, Nagarani announced the beginning of the games by releasing pigeons.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy necessary steps are being taken to increase the sports facilities in all the government polytechnics. She stated that with sports, students can release their mental pressure and focus more on education.

As many as 508 athletes from 19 polytechnic colleges of Krishna region are competing to show their abilities in these sports competitions. The competitions are held in a total 18 types of sports.

Technical Education and Training Council secretary KV Ramana Babu, Principal Secretary Janaki Ramaiah, Regional Joint Director JSN Murthy, Deputy Directors K Vijayabhaskar, MAV Ramakrishna, College Principal Dr M Vijayasaradhi and others participated in this programme.