Vijayawada: Government pulls up socks to deal with probable Covid third wave

Vijayawada: With predictions being made by the health experts on the possible third wave of Covid in October and November 2021, the State Medical and Health department has taken measures for the protection of children.

So far, vaccination drive is underway for people over 45 years of age. Increasing vaccination to both adults and children above 12 years of age is one of the important ways to minimise the impact of Covid in the third wave. The State Covid-19 Task Force Committee discussed the possibility of the third wave and measures to minimise its impact. The Task Force was appointed by the government to combat the Covid-19 in the State. The Task Force officials discussed how many children were affected in the first wave and the second wave in the State and how many paediatricians are working in the State. The officials also decided to collect the details of the paediatric wards, ICU beds, ventilators available for the children. The health experts are suggesting for the speeding up of vaccination in the State.

The health experts are warning that a large number of people will be affected in the third wave, if the vaccination is not completed as early as possible. Dr Ramakrishna Rchakonda, professor and HoD of Pulmonology at NRI Medical College, Guntur, said that the third wave of Covid-19 is set to have started in England and France. He opined that the third wave will occur in October or November 2021 in India. He said the deadly virus has infected 3.36 percent children below 12 years. As much as 28 percent of India's population or around 45 crores are in the paediatric age group in the country. He felt trials of vaccines are being done among children 12 years of age.

Dr Ramakrishna underlined the need to increase vaccination among the youth and adults to minimise the impact of Covid in the State and country. Dr Ramakrishna secured qualification of MD respiratory diseases and TB from Andhra Medical College, Vizag in 1987 and published 43 research articles in national journals.

Referring to Covid patients who are in the initial stage, he said the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies caserivimab and imdevimab will be given at the NRI College, Mangalagiri, Guntur district. This cocktail of antibodies can be given to the Covid infected patients early within three or four days of positivity.

In Andhra Pradesh, 17.58 lakh positive cases have been registered till now in the two waves. The first started in March 2020 and the second wave reached to the peak level in May 2021. Over 11,000 Covid deaths registered in the state and still 123426 active cases are in the State.