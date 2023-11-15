Live
- Intense battle brews in Kollapur
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
Just In
Vijayawada: Governor to attend convocation of Sathya Sai Institute
Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) RJ Rathnakar called on the Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and invited him to participate in Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 98th birthday celebrations and the 42nd convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi which would be held on November 22.
Vijayawada: Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) RJ Rathnakar called on the Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and invited him to participate in Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 98th birthday celebrations and the 42nd convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi which would be held on November 22.
The Governor accepted the invitation and consented to be part of the celebrations and to join the devotees in paying respects to Bhagawan on the joyous occasion, Ratnakar said in a statement.
SG Chalam, member of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council, R Lakshmana Rao, AP president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Komaragiri Shyam Prasad, district president accompanied Rathnakar.