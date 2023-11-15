Vijayawada: Governor to attend convocation of Sathya Sai Institute

Vijayawada: Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) RJ Rathnakar called on the Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and invited him to participate in Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 98th birthday celebrations and the 42nd convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi which would be held on November 22.



The Governor accepted the invitation and consented to be part of the celebrations and to join the devotees in paying respects to Bhagawan on the joyous occasion, Ratnakar said in a statement.

SG Chalam, member of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council, R Lakshmana Rao, AP president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Komaragiri Shyam Prasad, district president accompanied Rathnakar.