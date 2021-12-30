  • Menu
Vijayawada: IDBI Currency Chest inaugurated

IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director Suresh Khatanhar addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday
IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director Suresh Khatanhar addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Vijayawada: IDBI Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Suresh Khatanhar inaugurated Currency Chest on Visalandhra Road here on Wednesday. He said the inauguration of IDBI bank chest would improve the liquidity cash management services in Vijayawada region.

Pradip Kumar Das, Executive Director, Centralised operations and Josesph Kumar, Zonal Head of IDBI Bank were present on the occasion.

Suresh Khatanhar said the newly opened Chest is the 25th one of IDBI Bank and it would cater to the branches in Vijayawada region and Visakhapatnam branches in Andhra Pradesh. He said the inauguration of Chest will improve customer services by ensuring availability of cash to its branches/ATMs. He felt it will help in minimising cash handling expenses.

He further said in the current scenario of economic volatility, reduction of cost overheads on any organization remains the key priorities. Giving details of business activity, he said IDBI bank during the Q2FY 2022 has reported Rs 567 crore net profit and added that it is rapidly increasing its customer services.

