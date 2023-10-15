Vijayawada: Junior National Soft Tennis Championship from today

Vijayawada: Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada will be hosting the first-ever 18th Junior National Soft Tennis Boys’ and Girls’ Championship.



This tournament will be held from October 15 to 19 and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R K Roja will inaugurate this tournament on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association has prepared three synthetic courts to organise the tournament under the floodlights. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) are supporting the conduct of the junior nationals. To participate in the five-day tournament many State teams from across the country arrived in Vijayawada on Saturday. Also, these teams started their practice session at the IGMC Stadium. As many as 20 State-level boys’ and girls’ teams are participating in the tournament.

All the matches will be conducted through knockout system in team events, mixed, doubles and individual categories. The Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association representatives and organising committee members provided accommodation to all State teams at the IGMC Stadium and Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, Patamata in Vijayawada.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister’s security officer Joshi presented jerseys to the Andhra Pradesh team at the IGMC Stadium. He expressed his happiness over conducting of the tournament in Vijayawada. He described Vijayawada as a sports hub in the State and that many stalwarts have been produced from the IGMC Stadium.

Lieutenant Colonel K Satyanarayana, Intelligence DSP Azmatullah, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, Anantapur district secretary Mary Jyothi and others participated.