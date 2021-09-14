Vijayawada: Kushi Warriors defeats Bezawada Warriors in T20 match

Vijayawada: Kushi Warriors Cricket defeated the Bezawada Warriors by 155 runs in Bezawada White Ball (BWB) T20 cricket tournament being organised at Gosports grounds here on Monday.

Man of the Match V Ujjwal of Kushi Warriors scored 58 runs (not out) and took two wickets to help the team win the match easily.

Kushi Warriors won the toss and chose to bat first and scored 196/6 in 20 overs. Ujjwal 58 (23b, 2x6,7x4), Vidya Sagar Reddy 42 (26b, 7x4), Krishna Kanth 17, A Murali 15 shined in the batting. Later, Bezawada Warriors scored 41/10 in 15.2 overs.

Kushi Warriors bowler Vimal Nayak took four wickets for four runs and Krishna Kanth and Ujjwal took two wickets each.