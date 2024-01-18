Vijayawada: Liquor worth Rs 26 lakh bottles seized

Vijayawada : NTR district police seized 413 liquor bottles worth Rs 26 lakh in Vijayawada and some parts of NTR district during the raids and search operations conducted from January 1 to 15.

Addressing media on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata said that police and SEB teams conducted searches and noticed illegal transportation of liquor and arrested some persons. Police arrested one person Koganti Vijaya Sai at Gazetted Officers Colony in Vijayawada recently and seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 25 lakh.

He said 342 liquor bottles were illegally stored in a godown under the limits of Machavaram police station and seized by the police after receiving information about the illegal storage of liquor.

Kanti Rana said liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh were seized by police and SEB teams during the raids at Krishna Lanka, Jakkampudi and at Gudavalli in and around Vijayawada and at Chillakallu, Kanchikacharla and Nandigama.