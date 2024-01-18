Live
- Cultivation area under Rabi shrank, says BRS
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 18 January, 2024
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
Just In
Vijayawada: Liquor worth Rs 26 lakh bottles seized
NTR district police seized 413 liquor bottles worth Rs 26 lakh in Vijayawada and some parts of NTR district during the raids and search operations conducted from January 1 to 15.
Vijayawada : NTR district police seized 413 liquor bottles worth Rs 26 lakh in Vijayawada and some parts of NTR district during the raids and search operations conducted from January 1 to 15.
Addressing media on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata said that police and SEB teams conducted searches and noticed illegal transportation of liquor and arrested some persons. Police arrested one person Koganti Vijaya Sai at Gazetted Officers Colony in Vijayawada recently and seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 25 lakh.
He said 342 liquor bottles were illegally stored in a godown under the limits of Machavaram police station and seized by the police after receiving information about the illegal storage of liquor.
Kanti Rana said liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh were seized by police and SEB teams during the raids at Krishna Lanka, Jakkampudi and at Gudavalli in and around Vijayawada and at Chillakallu, Kanchikacharla and Nandigama.