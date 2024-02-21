Live
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
- India should raise voice of farmers at Abu Dhabi
Just In
Vijayawada: Malaysia education fair launched
Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy along with, Assistant Commissioner of AP State Goods and Services Tax (APGST) Ch V Usha Rajyalakshmi inaugurated the Malaysia education fair here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy along with, Assistant Commissioner of AP State Goods and Services Tax (APGST) Ch V Usha Rajyalakshmi inaugurated the Malaysia education fair here on Tuesday.
Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) organised the first-ever Study in Malaysia Education Fair in India, offering Indian students a gateway to exceptional higher education opportunities abroad.
Prof Hemachandra Reddy recalled the good bilateral relationship between Malaysia and India. He is looking into more collaboration and partnerships between Malaysian and Indian institutions especially for student exchange programmes.
Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), Sunway University, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), UCSI University, Manipal University College Malaysia and University of Cyberjaya (UOC), Peninsula College participated in the fair.