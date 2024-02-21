Vijayawada: Malaysia education fair launched

Vijayawada: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy along with, Assistant Commissioner of AP State Goods and Services Tax (APGST) Ch V Usha Rajyalakshmi inaugurated the Malaysia education fair here on Tuesday.

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) organised the first-ever Study in Malaysia Education Fair in India, offering Indian students a gateway to exceptional higher education opportunities abroad.

Prof Hemachandra Reddy recalled the good bilateral relationship between Malaysia and India. He is looking into more collaboration and partnerships between Malaysian and Indian institutions especially for student exchange programmes.

Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), Sunway University, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), UCSI University, Manipal University College Malaysia and University of Cyberjaya (UOC), Peninsula College participated in the fair.