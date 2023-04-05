Vijayawada: Mango prices fall due to low quality

Vijayawada (NTR district): Mango sales are gradually picking up at Nunna mango market, one of the biggest mango markets in the country. Traders, from not only Delhi, but from other places like Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra also visit this mango market in summer to place their orders.



The Mango Growers Association has built the mango market on the outskirts of Vijayawada and has been doing business for nearly two decades. Mango farmers from NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari and Khammam districts sell their produce at Nunna mango market during summer season. This market is the wholesale market and truck loads only will be transported to other States.

At present, Banginapalli variety mangoes are being sold between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 a ton. Another famous variety Totapuri is being sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 a ton in the mango market.

Dariya Hussain, president of Mango Growers Association, Vijayawada, said the trading activity will increase after April 10 because Maharashtra traders and agents will arrive at Nunna market for placing their orders. He said the Maharashtra traders' main concentration is on grapes business, but they will shift their attention towards mango market during season. The price of mangoes was decreased in the last two weeks due to low quality of the fruits brought by the farmers.

Unseasonal rains and moisture damaged mango crop in the erstwhile Krishna district. Due to rain and thick fog, mangoes were infected with Mangu disease, which causes black spots on the fruits.

Good quality mangoes without spots would fetch a good price. Due to black spots and smaller size of the fruits, the price dropped from Rs 40,000 a ton to Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per ton during the last one week.

North Indian traders or Maharashtra traders prefer good quality mangoes. Unfortunately, the sudden rains and thick fog last month ruined the crop in many areas of erstwhile Krishna district.

The farmers don't have any option except to sell their yield at a low price either in the local market in Vijayawada or to the North Indian traders. Mango farmers are suffering losses due to nature's fury, particularly heavy rains during last rainy season and sudden rains last month. Besides, moisture and dense fog also damaged the crop and reduced the yield. It is estimated that the farmers will get only 50 per cent of their yield this summer.