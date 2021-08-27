Vijayawada: Mega vaccination drive today

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said on Thursday that mega vaccination drive will be held at 63 ward secretariats in 12 municipal wards on Friday.

He said vaccination will be administered to the people above 18 years of age. He said vaccination is the only solution to check the spread of the coronavirus.

He said people in the age group 18 to 45 can visit the vaccination centres. The first dose of Covishield will be administered in three circles of the city.