Vijayawada: Missile Man of India Satheesh Reddy felicitated

Vijayawada: Telugu writers and other prominent people including doctors and educationists participated in the get-together organised by the Krishna District Writers Association and felicitated G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The writers greeted one another and joyfully spent about two hours.

Former Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad, Telugu writers Association district general secretary Dr GV Purna Chand, Dr Samaram, Dr MC Das, State Information Commissioner Ilapuram Raja, Dr Palaparti Syamalanand, writers, poets and others participated in the event. The writers and poets praised the services of Sateesh Reddy to the DRDO and nation.

Mandali Buddha Prasad speaking on the occasion, said three prominent Telugu people --the Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy -- love Telugu language and Telugu literature. He said all Telugu people are proud of the achievement of Satheesh Reddy. He said Satheesh Reddy was born in a small hamlet in Nellore district and reached to the position of Chairman of DRDO with dedication and hard work. Buddha Prasad said Sateesh Reddy is known as the Missile Man of India and hoped DRDO would achieve many milestones under the able leadership of Satheesh Reddy.

Dr Samaram, Dr MC Das, Dr GV Purna Chand and others spoke on the occasion and recalled the achievement of Sateesh Reddy. They said all developed nations like the US, the UK and other countries have recognised the outstanding talent of Satheesh Reddy and awarded fellowships.

Vijayawada Press Club president Nimmaraju Chalapati Rao and others felicitated Satheesh Reddy.

Due to Covid pandemic, the cultural associations have stopped hosting the events in the city for a long time. Satheesh Reddy thanked the writers association and other guests attended the event.