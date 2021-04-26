Vijayawada: MLAs urged to take initiative to arrange beds in Covid hospitals

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) said that the local MLAs and officials have to take initiative to arrange Covid beds in all Assembly segments of the district to provide treatment to the Covid infected patients. He said that Covid infections can be contained by collective efforts of the people's representatives, officials and the common public.

Perni Nani participated in the review meeting conducted at the district collector's camp office to discuss the Covid cases, steps being taken by the government to treat the covid patients, to contain the infections in the district. Civil supplies Minister Kodali Nani, MLAs and other officials participated in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani felt people with low level of Covid infection and high level of oxygen should not join the Covid hospitals for the treatment. He said that the government is implementing the Covid guidelines and appealed to the people to follow Covid standard operating procedures to contain the coronavirus infection.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the immunity of Covid patients will be increased in the government hospitals with nutritious food. District collector Md Imtiaz said that the district administration issued notification for recruitment of staff in the government hospital to treat the patients and improve the medical services. Informing that there are 46 Covid hospitals in the district, he added that Covid vaccine was administered to 4,70,000 people above 45 years of age.

He said that nodal officers were appointed in the Covid hospitals to take information on the availability of the beds in Covid hospitals, patients admitted for treatment, medical services, availability of oxygen, medicine, ambulances and 104 services. He said that the district administration is giving priority for testing, tracing and treatment. Imtiaz said that the coronavirus strain is spreading five times faster in the second wave compared to the first wave. Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao, Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi, Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar, Joint Collector L Sivasankar, Joint collector (revenue) K Madhavilatha and others spoke on the occasion.