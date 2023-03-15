Vijayawada: Modi flayed for passing on assets to Adani, Ambani

Vijayawada: Exhorting people to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP and Narendra Modi in the next general elections, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said here on Tuesday that the national assets like ports, steel plant, airports, power projects were being passed on to Gautam Adani and Ambani.

Addressing the media at the state party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Rudra Raju said that the BJP government could not implement proper agriculture laws for the welfare of the farmers in the country which is predominantly agro-based.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is least interested in the development of the state and more interested in revenge politics.

Rudra Raju demanded the state government to allocate funds for the development and welfare of people. He recalled that the then chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy released Rs 4,000 crore for the left and right canals of the Polavaram project. The state Congress chief wondered that how many times Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Prime Minister regarding the Special Category Status for the state and demanded a whitepaper on the issue. The then prime minister Manmohan Singh instituted Polavaram Project Authority and formed a committee of experts.

The PCC chief congratulated RRR team in general and Keeravani and Chandra Bose for bringing glory to the Telugu people at international stage.

Congress working president Sunkara Padmasri, AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji, City Cognress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, general secretary Chevuru Sridhar Reddy, Meda Suresh and others were present.