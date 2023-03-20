Vijayawada: Modi govt slammed for 'harassing' Rahul Gandhi

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju alleged that the BJP government is harassing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi because he commented against the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, he condemned the notices served by the Delhi police on Rahul Gandhi for his comments during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader said the Delhi police were putting pressure on Rahul Gandhi to give details of the women, who met him during Bharat Jodo yatra, complaining that they had been facing harassment. Ridiculing that the Delhi police served notices to Rahul Gandhi after completion of Bharat Jodo yatra, he questioned whether it is possible to give details of the women, who met Rajiv Gandhi during his yatra.

The APCC chief alleged the Narendra Modi government has been harassing Rahul Gandhi as it could not digest the statements made by him on the support extended to businessman Adani by the Modi government.

He said previously the Delhi police did not serve such notices to any other leader. He wondered how Rahul Gandhi would give information about the women he had met during Bharat Jodo yatra.