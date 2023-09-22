Vijayawada: N Chandrababu Naidu arrest rocks AP Assembly

Vijayawada : The arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the AP Skill Development Corporation scam rocked the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday leading to the suspension of TDP MLAs Payyavula Kesav and Anagani Satyaprasad and YCP rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for the entire session, while the other TDP MLAs for a day.

As day’s proceedings began, the TDP MLAs rushed to the podium demanding that the adjournment motion moved by them over the 'illegal' arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu be taken up first. When their plea was not accepted, they rushed to the podium raising slogans, “Save Democracy.”

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram repeatedly warned the TDP MLAs to return to their seats. As the TDP MLAs continued with their protest, the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour. The TDP MLAs are said to have damaged the monitor on the Speaker's table.

Meanwhile, Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu made some comments on the arrest of Naidu. Reacting to it, Hindupur MLA Balakrishna posed a challenge to him by twirling his moustache and thumping on his thighs and there was some exchange of heated words between the two. The Speaker warned Balakrishna for "twirling his moustache" and "slapping the thigh" in the House, saying he will excuse the legislator this time as it was his first instance of 'unacceptable' behaviour.

After announcing the suspension of the members, Sitharam adjourned the House to Friday. Later, the TDP leaders speaking to the media took objection to the way the Speaker addressed the YSRCP MLAs as “Mana Vallu.” They said when there was a pandemonium in the House while the Speaker was making an announcement objecting to the behaviour of the TDP MLAs, the Speaker said, “Mana vallu andaru kurchovali.” He said ‘Treasury Benches’ sit down.

They said the Speaker is the custodian of the House and should be impartial and should not address the ruling party members in that manner. They also alleged that the Speaker called some TDP MLAs as “useless fellows”.

However, in the wake of alleged damage caused by the TDP MLAs to some property like the monitor on the Speaker’s podium and tearing of some papers, the Speaker referred the issue to Ethics committee. The TDP later boycotted the BAC meeting.