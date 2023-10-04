Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Novotel’s Food Exchange shines adjudged Best Restaurant
Vijayawada: On World Tourism Day, Food Exchange at Novotel Vijayawada Varun achieved a remarkable milestone as it was honored with the prestigious title of ‘Best Restaurant in a Hotel’ by the Andhra Pradesh State Annual Tourism Excellence Award 2023. The award was presented during a grand ceremony held in Vijayawada, in the presence of Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja.
Food Exchange’s exceptional culinary offerings, paired with its commitment to providing a memorable dining experience, have earned it the esteemed recognition. As the curtains drew open on this momentous occasion, it was clear that Food Exchange’s dedication to gastronomic excellence had garnered the admiration of both connoisseurs and authorities in the field.
Mohammed Akhil, Director of Sales, and Charvi Agarwal, Assistant Manager of Marketing and Communications in Sales and Marketing, expressed their gratitude and appreciation as they received the award on stage from the Novotel Vijayawada Varun team.
General Manager Sudarshan Motupalle said “Receiving this prestigious award from Andhra Pradesh Tourism fills us with delight.”