Vijayawada: NSS foundation day celebrated

Vijayawada: The NSS Club of Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday hosted a seminar to celebrate the foundation day of the NSS.
Rector and Head of Andhra Loyola Institutions Fr PR John emphasised the importance of education in fostering community service. He commended the NSS volunteers for their commendable efforts during the recent flood relief campaign in Vijayawada.
Chairman and principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore presided over the meeting and NSS Coordinator Dr A Samuel Dayakar, NSS Club Head A Manoj, Senior NSS Volunteer Lakshmi, Dr V Satya Narayana, along with undergraduate and MBA volunteers attended the programme.
This seminar highlighted the role of youth in societal improvement and reinforced the NSS commitment to service.
