Live
Just In
Highlights
Vijayawada: The NTR District Rollball team clinched the overall championship in the 5th Andhra Pradesh Inter-District Rollball Championship, which was held in Guntur recently.
NTR district teams won medals in the Mini, Junior, and Senior categories. The under-11 girls’ team won the gold medal and the boys’ team stood in second place.
Also, the under-17 boys’ team won the winner’s trophy and the girls’ team secured second place.
NTR District Rollball Association president Kantheti Naveen, vice-president RSN Prasad, secretary P Prasad and guests Dr Ramya and Pavan praised all team players for winning the overall championship in a programme held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
