Vijayawada: Police Colony, Crumbling quarters, abandoned vehicles

Vijayawada: Though Police Colony provides houses to several hundred police families, two issues are causing problems to the residents. They are – old quarters in the colony are in dilapidated condition and seized and abandoned vehicles that are parked in the colony.

Police Colony is one of the important colonies for the police personnel and located adjacent to MG Road and near Armed Reserve Grounds. Several hundreds of families are living in police quarters with all basic amenities like roads, drinking water supply and ample space for vehicle parking.

The colony is located in the heart of the city and also for Sri Kodanda Ramalayam, one of the famous Sri Rama temples in the city. The Commissioner of Police participates in Sri Ramanavami celebrations in the temple every year. The event is organised with gaiety and joy in the police colony.

Since the colony is located very near to the offices of the police department, the police personnel living in the quarters are comfortably attending to duties within a short time.

It saves both fuel and time for the police personnel to attend duty. Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, DRR

Indoor stadium, multiplexes, mega shopping complexes, movie theatres and other commercial establishments and government offices are located very near to the Police Colony. As the colony is located at prime location, there is good demand for the police quarters.

The colony is located between Bandar canal and MG Road. Some old quarters in the colony are in dilapidated condition and abandoned. These quarters could be demolished and new buildings can be constructed to provide accommodation to police families. Police personnel living in the colony have easy access to both indoor and outdoor stadiums for playing games.

On the other hand, seized, damaged and abandoned vehicles are parked in the colony, causing inconvenience to the residents. If only these vehicles are removed and greenery is developed, the Police colony will look more beautiful and attractive.