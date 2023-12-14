Vijayawada: Poor deserve better medical services says Kommineni Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada : Better medical services should be extended to the people across the state since the government is focusing more on education and medical services, said chairman of CR Media Academy Kommineni Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the state-level conference of medical superintendents here on Wednesday, he spoke on ‘Public Relations and media management’. He suggested to the medical officers to be friendly with the mainstream media and social media by avoiding delay in providing information to them. The doubts raised by the media should be addressed immediately to dispel any misgivings among people.

The medical officials should earn the confidence of people by giving comprehensive information regarding the medical services to the media, he said.

Srinivasa Rao suggested to the medical officials to seek cooperation of the media to bring awareness among people about the seasonal diseases. Likewise, the latest innovations in the medical field and the modern medical equipment available in the government hospitals to treat people should be spread through the media.

He said that had visited the kidney research centre at Palasa which is better than the corporate hospitals. He expressed concern over the growing number of pulmonary problems due to the air pollution and asked the medical professionals to bring awareness among people regarding that.

Director of medical education Dr Raghunandana Rao, additional director Dr T Suryasri, joint director K Aruna and others participated.