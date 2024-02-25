Vijayawada: Prepare for polls, Daggubati Purandeswari to cadre

Vijayawada : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said people are ready to bless the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and asked the party cadres to get prepared for the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabah elections. She addressed the BJP Election Management Committee meeting at the state party office on Saturday. Over 70 election management committee members attended the meeting.

She said the BJP national leaders will decide the poll alliance with the other parties in Andhra Pradesh and added that the party is getting strengthened in the state. She said the BJP leaders are conducting Praja Poru Yatra and explaining the people about the development works and welfare schemes of the BJP in the country. The state BJP chief alleged that YSRCP is trying to enrol fake voters and the matter was taken to the notice of the Election Commission. Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, N Madhukar, Paturi Nagabhushanam, Lanka Dinakar, M Naveen and others participated in the Election Management Committee meeting.