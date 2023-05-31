Vijayawada: Property registrations stalled for second day

Vijayawada: The servers in all registrar offices in the state were down for the second consecutive day leaving people high and dry. All registrations pertaining to property were stalled and the sub-registrar offices in the state were seen overcrowded with the property buyers and sellers on Tuesday.

Talking to Hans India, many said that they suspect that this was a deliberate trick played by the government to mop up more money from them as the registration’s charges would be hiked from June 1. Though no exact amount of hike is announced, it is felt that it would be around 30 percent.

Finally, late in the evening the government announced that they would revert back to the manual system of registration on Wednesday. But people are not sure whether they would be able to clear the waiting list of those who had paid challans and booked slots in one day through a manual system or not. At the district registration office in Gandhi Nagar, Vijayawada several hundred people anxiously waited for two days on Monday and Tuesday but had to return disappointed. They said if it were real technical problems it should not have lasted over a few hours.

The state government introduced registrations in digital format in 2009 and after nearly 13 years they will revert to manual registration process till June 1.