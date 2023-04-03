Vijayawada: PT Usha worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada (NTR district): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple here on Sunday. She had darshan of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and performed special puja.

Temple EO D Bramaramba gave a warm welcome to the ace sprinter as per the tradition. Later, priests gave her Vedaseervachanam and prasadam.

Meanwhile, the seer of Sri Kailash Ashram of Bengaluru Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Puri Maha Swamiji also worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and performed special puja. The Seer was given a traditional welcome and later he gave his blessings to the temple authorities.