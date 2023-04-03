  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: PT Usha worships Goddess Durga

Former Indian sprinter and IOA president PT Usha at Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday
x

Former Indian sprinter and IOA president PT Usha at Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday

Highlights

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple here on Sunday.

Vijayawada (NTR district): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple here on Sunday. She had darshan of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and performed special puja.

Temple EO D Bramaramba gave a warm welcome to the ace sprinter as per the tradition. Later, priests gave her Vedaseervachanam and prasadam.

Meanwhile, the seer of Sri Kailash Ashram of Bengaluru Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Puri Maha Swamiji also worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and performed special puja. The Seer was given a traditional welcome and later he gave his blessings to the temple authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X