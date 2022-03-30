Vijayawada: Restore old pension scheme, trade unions demand

Vijayawada: The two-day nation-wide strike call given by the central trade unions continued in Vijayawada city on Tuesday as the employees of the Central government and government organisations staged protests and formed human chains in the city.

BSNL employees formed human chain near the main office at Chuttugunta junction. They staged a protest against the anti-employees and anti-people policies of the Union government and demanded the Central government to withdraw the decision on privatisation of public sector undertakings and banks. Medical representatives, municipal and Anganwadi staff and members of other trade unions participated in the human chain.

They demanded the government to restore the old pension scheme, stop outsourcing and contract system and implement the welfare schemes for the government employees.

CITU State secretary KV Umamaheswara Rao, Bank employees' association leader R Ajay Kumar, BSNL employees union leader P Ashok Babu and others were present. Various trade unions also staged a protest and formed human near the head post office in the city.

CITU state secretary Md Abdul Gafoor and other leaders participated in the human chain near the head post office in One Town. Employees affiliated to All India Bank Employees Association holding the placards participated in the protests near the head post office.

They condemned the efforts being made for the privatization of public sector banks and demanded the government to withdraw it immediately. As part of the nationwide bandh, the bank and insurance employees participated in the protests.