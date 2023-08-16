Vijayawada: Sacrifices of Mahatma, Nehru paved way

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organised the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the state party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday. APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju hoisted the national flag and congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Indians are enjoying freedom due to the efforts and sacrifices of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He said India achieved development in all spheres due to the efforts of the former prime ministers of the Congress party.

He said India was not in a position to produce a needle at the time of Independence and now sending satellites into space and achieved rapid progress in science and technology and other spheres.

Raju expressed concern over the present conditions that prevailed in the country. He said Rahul Gandhi should be made prime minister and it is the need of the country. He said SC, ST, BC, and Minorities get justice and welfare schemes if Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister.

The Congress leaders paid rich tributes to former chief ministers Tanguturi Prakasam, Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy and national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah, other Congress leaders Vavilala Gopala Krishna, Kasinathuni Nageswara Rao, and others and recollected their services.

Youth Congress organised the Independence Day celebrations at Government junior college in Payakapuram. The college students hoisted the national flag at the request of Rudra Raju. APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, Sevadal chairman Yalamanda Reddy, State legal cell chairman V Gurnatham, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Kolanukonda Sivaji, and others participated in the programme.