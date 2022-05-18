Vijayawada: Solar panels to supply 24x7 power to BC hostels

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said solar power panels will be set up in BC welfare hostels with the cooperation of Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NEDCAP).

He said facelift will be given to BC welfare hostels by completing the repair works before reopening of schools.

The minister reviewed the progress in repair works of BC welfare hostels with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said BC hostels in both government and private buildings will be repaired and drip system will be used to develop greenery in hostel surroundings. He said solar power panels will be set up in hostels with the cooperation of NEDCAP to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said training programmes will be conducted for cooks in 25 BC welfare hostels to provide quality food to the students. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on improving facilities in BC welfare hostels. He said with the increase in facilities in the government schools, the strength of students has increased. Srinivisa Venugopala Krishna said the CM had been instilling confidence to the mothers of the state by implementing various schemes including Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevana, Gorumuddha and several others to benefit the students.

He said due to the welfare schemes launched by the CM, people showed good response to 'Gadapa Gadapaku' programme implemented by YSR Congress Party.

Commissioner of BC welfare Arjuna Rao, BC residential schools society secretary Krishna Mohan, BC welfare department joint director Chinnababu and others were present on the occasion.