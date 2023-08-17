Vijayawada: Speaker Tammineni visits Durga temple

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram along with his spouse visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam here on Wednesday

He offered special pujas to the presiding deity. In view of his visit, the temple authorities made special arrangements and gave a warm welcome as per tradition.

Later, the Speaker was given Vedasirvachanam along with Prasadams by the priests.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO D Bhramaramba

accompanied the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Durga temple earned Hundi collection of Rs 2,28,24,147 for 14 days and the average income was Rs 16.3 lakh per day. The hundi counting was conducted at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha mandapam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday in the presence of the Temple Trust Board Chairman and Temple EO.

Apart from cash, the devotees also offered 557 grams of gold ornaments and 5.210 kg of silver ornaments to Goddess Kanaka Durga. E-hundi collections accounted for Rs 82,018.