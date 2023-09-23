Vijayawada: Stress on sustainable transportation

Vijayawada: In a bid to support the nationwide cleanliness and sustainability campaign, Indian Swachata League 2.0, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation organised a remarkable event on ‘Car-Free Day’ on Friday. This initiative aims to raise awareness about sustainable transportation options and reduce pollution in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi emphasised the importance of sustainable transportation and usage of electric vehicles (EVs) as a cleaner and more eco-friendly alternative. “Promoting the usage of electric vehicles is a significant step towards reducing our city’s pollution levels and improving the overall quality of life for the residents. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is committed to making the city a cleaner and more sustainable city, and this event is a testament to that commitment,” she informed.

In collaboration with the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), the corporation provided an opportunity for employees and citizens to test drive electric vehicles, she added.

The Mayor further said that one of the key highlights of the event was the announcement by NREDCAP that they will be offering electric vehicles to all government employees with zero down payment and affordable EMIs. This initiative is expected to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi explained.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati, Additional Commissioner (General) Sakuntala, Chief Engineer Prabhakar, Manager B Srinivas and others participated.