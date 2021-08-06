Vijayawada: TDP demand State government to waive taxes to cool fuel prices

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers take out dharna against the rising fuel prices in the State on Thursday.

Addressing the party workers, TDP politburo member and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao demanded the State government to reduce the taxes being collected on the diesel and petrol.

The common man is experiencing many hardships due to the escalating prices of petrol and diesel. He said the LPG cylinder price was only Rs 500 and petrol price was sold for only Rs75 a litre when the TDP was in power two years ago.

He said now the LPG cylinder price has b een increased to Rs 900. He demanded that the State government immediately reduce the taxes collected on the petrol and diesel in the State.

He expressed concern over the increasing prices of essential commodities. He said the increasing prices of fuel have cascading effect on prices of essential commodities and many daily use household items become costlier.

He demanded the State government to reduce the taxes on fuel.