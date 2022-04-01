Vijayawada: Thalli Bidda Express vehicles inauguration today

Vijayawada: Traffic restrictions will be imposed on MG Road and other parts of the city on Friday as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Thalli Bidda Express vehicles near Benz circle junction at 10.30 am on Friday.

Vehicles will not be allowed on MG Road from 8 am to 12 noon. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Benz circle from Guntur via Varadhi from 10 am to 11 am. Vehicles will not be allowed on two flyover bridges at Benz circle junction from 10.15 am to 11 am.

Vehicles passing from Police Control room towards Benz Circle junction will be diverted via CP Bungalow, Dornakal Road, Route No 5, Ramesh hospital road and will reach towards Benz circle junction. Vehicles passing from Police Control room towards Varadhi will be diverted near Raghavaiah Park and will reach Krishna Lanka.

Vehicles passing from Patamata towards Police Control room will be diverted via NTR circle, Nirmala school junction and Poly clinic road.

APSRTC buses coming from Eluru to Pandit Nehru Bus station will be diverted from Ramavarappadu junction and will pass towards Eluru road and reach Police Control room. RTC buses passing from PNBS towards Eluru will be diverted from Police Control room towards Eluru road and will reach Ramavarappadu ring junction.

RTC buses coming from Machilipatnam to PNBS will be diverted at 100 feet Tadigadapa road. Buses will pass via Enikepadu-Ramavappadu ring-Eluru road and will reach Police Control room. Buses travel from PNBS towards Machilipatnam will pass via Police Control room, Eluru road, Ramavappadu ring- Enikepadu and will reach Tadigadapa junction.

RTC buses coming from Avanigadda to Vijayawada will be diverted at Pedapulipaka and will reach Tadigadapa 100 feet road. Buses will reach Enikepadu- Ramavarappadu- Police Control room and will reach the bus station.

Heavy vehicles travelling on Chennai-Kolkata highway will be diverted at Trovagunta near Ongole. Vehicles will pass via Chirala-Bapatla-Repalle-Avanigadda-Pamarru-Gudivada-Hanuman Junction and will reach national highway. Vehicles travelling from Kolkata-Chennai will be diverted at Hanuman Junction and will pass via Gudivada-Pamarru-Avanigadda-Repalle-Bapatla and Chirala. Vehicles will reach national highway near Trovagunta, Ongole, Prakasam district.