Vijayawada-Uppaluru 17-km double line commissioned

Vijayawada: South Central Railway has completed and commissioned 17-km of double line & electrification work on Vijayawada - Uppaluru Double Line.

The commissioning of doubling with electrification between these two stations (Vijayawada – Uppaluru) provides continuous double line rail connectivity, along with electrification, for a combined distance of 141 kms between Vijayawada - Gudivada - Bhimavaram Town and Gudivada – Machilipatnam.

This commissioning of double line with electrification is part of the Vijayawada – Gudivada – Bhimavaram – Narsapur, Gudivada – Machilipatnam & Narsapur – Nidadavolu Doubling and Electrification project. The project was sanctioned in the year 2011-12 for a distance of 221 kms at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore, and is being executed by RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited).

This is a prestigious project in the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh and boosts the development of the region. Out of the total project length of 221 kms, a total of 141 kms work has now been completed and commissioned. Works in the remaining sections, i.e., between Nidadavolu - Narsapur for a distance of 70 route kms, are progressing at a fast pace and is nearing completion.

Salient features of the newly-completed double line with electrification:

Entire track is designed to handle 25 T axle loads with a speed potential of 110 kmph and two major bridges with PSC girders and 18 minor bridges have been constructed. Passenger amenities at all the stations viz., Uppaluru, Nidamanuru and Ramavarappadu have been strengthened with well-planned circulating area, booking concourse, convenient platforms, drinking water facilities, foot over bridges etc.

Three station yards of Uppaluru, Nidamanuru and Ramvarappadu have been remodeled with standard double line layout with modern facilities. Benefits of the project are that the infrastructure development project will significantly strengthen rail transport infrastructure by providing seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails.

Economy of hinterland will see leverage with boost in transport of agriculture and aqua products. The electrification works will help in saving energy and reducing fuel expenditure besides reducing carbon foot print. The new double rail line will increase mobility and serve public aspirations with regard to rail transportation.

This line also serves as the viable alternate railway line for the coastal rail corridor between Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complimented the officials of Vijayawada Division & RVNL for completing the project works as per schedule.