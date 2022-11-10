Vijayawada: VMC targets 100% results in SSC exams this year

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities are taking special measures to make the VMC schools achieve 100% results in the upcoming SSC public examinations.

It should be noted here that VMC Schools outshone corporate schools in getting good results and standing at the top 1 to 3 positions compared to all the Municipal Corporation and Municipal schools across the State for the past 10 years. However, last year the results of VMC schools slumped to 48% due to various reasons. Even then, the VMC stood 7th place in the State.

Keeping this in view, VMC authorities are implementing new teaching methods to achieve best pass percentage in VMC schools. As many as 2,892 students of 29 VMC high schools will appear for SSC exams this academic year. Interestingly, over 80% of the students belong to English medium.

Students of civic schools have been achieving highest pass percentage constantly for the past several years. In 2015-16 academic year, 1,936 students from VMC schools appeared for exams. Of them, 1,728 students passed and the pass percentage was 89.

In 2016-17 academic year, 2,054 students wrote exams and 1,810 students passed with 88 pass percentage. Likewise, 2,063 students appeared in 2017-18 academic year, of which 1,927 students passed and the pass percentage was 93. In 2018-19, 2,063 students appeared for the exam and 1,939 students passed with a pass percentage of 86.

Due to corona pandemic in 2019-2020 academic year, all the 2,405 students were passed without appearing for exams. In the same way, in 2020-2021 also, all the 2,723 SSC students were passed.

But in 2021-22 academic year, VMC students' pass percentage drastically decreased. Owing to teachers' strikes, syllabus changes and other reasons, only 1,309 students managed to pass against 2,728 appeared for the exam.

Observing the poor pass percentage, VMC officials focused on getting best results this year and leaving no stone unturned to achieve their aim. The VMC officials have been organising parents' meetings, particularly with parents 10th class students and monitoring students' education levels. So far, they conducted four parent meetings. Besides, VMC educational officials are conducting special classes from 4 pm to 5.30 pm or 6 pm in every subject for students. Not only that, the officials have adopted dull students and conducting special classes for them.

This year, SSC exam pattern was changed and the State Board is following CBSE pattern. The CBSE has only six papers in final exams. Hence, VMC officials also adopted the pattern according to State syllabus and conducted class-based examinations (CBE). VMC Schools Supervisor Saida Saheb said that last year the pass percentage was very low against their expectations of getting 80% results. So, this year the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and other higher officials are very keen to increase the pass percentage. "Before corona, VMC schools stood at the top 2 positions compared to all urban local bodies' schools. We are striving to repeat the same results this year too," he added.