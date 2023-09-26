Vijayawada: VRSEC signs MoU with Forensic Sciences varsity

Vijayawada: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Forensic Sciences University at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.



Informing this here on Monday, VR Siddhartha Engineering College Principal Dr Atluri Venkata Ratna Prasad said that the objective of this MoU is to offer collaborative programmes leading to award of B Tech Minors and Honors in Cyber Security and Cyber Forensics, Research and Consultancy in cybercrimes and cyber threats, Certification programmes and Faculty development programmes on Cyber technologies, which are relevant to the society and industry and also establishment of state-of-the-art laboratories that are necessary to offer these programmes.

The MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University attracts more significance in the current scenario and aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing holistic education and fostering innovation in engineering and technology, he said.

Dr Atluri Venkata Ratna Prasad said that the MoU marks a significant milestone for both institutions and signifies their dedication to advancing education, research and knowledge dissemination in the vital areas of forensic sciences and

technology.

VR Siddhartha Engineering College is the first private engineering institution in the State, which signed MoU and also offers programmes on Forensics Science from 2024.