Vijayawada: ‘Women need to find stress busters to control hormonal imbalance’

Vijayawada : Senior Gynaecologist Dr Rabiya Basri of Sentini Hospitals asked women to find stress busters to control stress, which may cause hormonal imbalance in them.

Addressing the women employees of SRK Institute of Technology on the college premises in connection with the health care awareness camp organised by Sentini Hospitals on Friday, Dr Rabiya explained the importance of hormones and how to control it with good food habits including taking protein food like Ragi malt and stress control by finding the stress busters and good night sleep.

Meditation and exercises will help control hormonal imbalance. She also suggested the participants avoid processed food. Dr Ekabram, principal of the SRK Institute, and G Venkata Ramana, General Manager of Sentini Hospitals also attended the scientific session.