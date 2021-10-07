Vijayawada: Work in coordination with other department officials, cops told

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu has directed the police officials and staff to work in coordination with the other departments' staff, officials and the temple priests while discharging bandobust duties during the nine-day Dasara celebrations from October 7 to 15 at Sri Durga temple atopIndrakeeladri here.

The commissioner along with other senior officials conducted an awareness programme to the police personnel in a private function hall on Dasara police bandobust duties.

He said accommodation and food are provided to the police personnel coming from other districts for the duty. He said the police have to work in three shifts and suggested them to follow the Covid guidelines wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. He suggested that the police have to work in cordial atmosphere with temple priests and VIPs and ensure that there should be no disputes.

The commissioner said there should be no stampede in the queue lines and priority should be given to the devotees. He further said the police should behave respectfully with the staff of other departments and devotees. He said a large number of devotees visit the Sri Durga temple during the celebrations.

He made it clear that the police who are on duty should not leave the duty till his/her reliever joins the duty at a particular place. He said Covid kits will be handed over to all police personnel attending the Dasara bandobust duties.

DCP (Admin) Mary Prashanti, ACPs and other officials, circle inspectors, Sub-inspectors and others attended the meeting.