Vijayawada:Government incentives to artistes will revive theatre, feels Misro

Vijayawada: "Don't get attracted to theatre. It is my advice to those coming with a passion to become an artiste. With my six decades of experience, I found many lacunae in the structure of Telugu drama," said SK Misro, a versatile theatre personality and a familiar face both in silver as well as on small screen. He frankly expressed his views on present Telugu drama with 'The Hans India'.



Misro staged a number of plays not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in other states like Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka. His dramas differed from traditional approach without bypassing the basic values of stage art. His yesteryear plays "Vetakukkalu", "Kaladharmam", "Kalakshepam", and "Triveni"; "Bhale pelli", "Nirmanushyam" to recent play "Ravana maranam tarvata" were received well by the critics.

According to Misro, there was no scarcity for concepts when compared with other languages but it is not experimental and sticking to tried and tested methods for obvious reasons. He said only if we could come out of the mind frame, the theatre will regain its past glory and wins the appreciation of all.

Misro proudly said that he got satisfaction of being a stage artiste only because of his earlier shows. "Even now people will recollect those dramas – that is the impact of the drama". Misro posed a question to present drama promoters as to why the old plays were still in the memory of theatre lovers. And how many new plays will stand and remain in the minds of the audience? He strongly says hardly any.

He expressed his gratitude to 'parishads' for making alive the Telugu drama. He appealed to the government to extend the helping hand to the parishad organisation. He also advised the parishad organisers to mandate some technical instructions like stage dimensions, lighting and set designs for better productions.

As Misro analyses the artistes, government and audience were responsible for the present condition of Telugu theatre. Though more number of plays is produced, most of the plays are vanishing without trace. He requested the theatre personalities to think before entering into this field. He strongly opined that Telugu theatre in both Telugu states is not growing as in neighbouring states. "The artistes and drama makers are not having any public sympathy because there is no accountability for anyone to produce a good production. As the show is a free performance, the public watch casually. They don't bother about the production standards.

"There is no help from the government and it's a last priority. If the government really wish to develop the Telugu Drama, the artistes should get some incentives and employment for producing a drama on par with sports because this segment also part of society. The youngsters are spoiling their career by entering into this field, which is non-remunerative field when compared with other professions. Hence, I urge the government to think in this aspect to allow incentives/employment to the artistes for the services rendered to the theatre. If this was fulfilled the theatre will automatically regain its past glory. I feel the state theatre development corporation should put up such proposals before the government for theatre promotion," said Misro.

Speaking about the participation of audience, he said that the audience should pay attention towards drama with a commitment as they have on TV and movies. He added that it is the responsibility of the audience to protect the drama otherwise the coming generations has to pay for neglecting the live arts.

"I feel the drama needs publicity before it is staged. I don't understand why the media does give sufficient publicity on par with sports and cinema. In fact, it is more powerful than the others because the audience directly will have an interaction with artistes. I request the print and electronic media to spare a little space for pre and post production of drama," he said.

Misro concluded the conversation with a humble note that the drama will survive only if a new and young audience entered the auditorium and he also expressed that the government should think of encouraging the young artistes.