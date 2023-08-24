Warm welcome to Archer Jyothi Surekha

Vijayawada: After winning two team gold and two individual bronze medals in the World Cup Archery Championships, which were held in Berlin and Paris, International Archer and Arjuna Award winner Vennam Jyothi Surekha was accorded a warm welcome at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Following the direction of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) HM Dhyanachandra, SAAP Administrative Officer (AO) Ramakrishna welcomed Jyothi Surekha.

She won an individual bronze medal and team gold in the Compound Archer category at the World Archery Championship – 2023, which was held in Berlin from July 31 to August 6. Also, she bagged another individual bronze medal and team gold in the women’s compound category in the Archer World Cup Stage (IV) which was conducted in Paris from August 15 to 20.

Speaking on the occasion, SAAP AO Ramakrishna said that players should take inspiration from Jyothi Surekha and make a good name for the state. The State government is encouraging outstanding players in various ways, he added.

SAAP officials Koteswara Rao and others participated in the Jyothi Surekha welcome programme.