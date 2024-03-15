  • Menu
3 injured in pharma company accident

3 injured in pharma company accident
Anakapalli: Lack of safety audit reports by officials led to major accidents in the industrial companies.An accident occurred in the Industrial SEZ of...

Anakapalli: Lack of safety audit reports by officials led to major accidents in the industrial companies.

An accident occurred in the Industrial SEZ of Anakapalli district. The incident happened at Symbio Generics India Pvt Ltd Company in SEZ of Rambilli mandal.

According to Anakapalli district SP Krishna Rao, the accident occurred while cleaning the hot boiler of Symbio Generics India pvt Ltd. Some of the hot water fell on the workers, injuring three persons. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Luckily, no causality reported, said SP Anakapalli.

