- Yarapathineni contesting for 7th time
- Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questions viability of AAP’s free water sop
- TDP fields Madhavi from Guntur West
- Farmers show strength at Kisan Mahapanchayat
- 2 held for trolling Geetanjali on social media
- New Delhi: Data on electoral bonds made public
- Farmers, workers extend support to Kisan Mahapanchayat
- New Delhi: Woman killed after car mows down people
- Pawan Kalyan’s word a statute for us, says KSS chief
- RINL triumphs at All India Inter-Steel Boxing contest
3 injured in pharma company accident
An accident occurred in the Industrial SEZ of Anakapalli district. The incident happened at Symbio Generics India Pvt Ltd Company in SEZ of Rambilli mandal.
Anakapalli: Lack of safety audit reports by officials led to major accidents in the industrial companies.
An accident occurred in the Industrial SEZ of Anakapalli district. The incident happened at Symbio Generics India Pvt Ltd Company in SEZ of Rambilli mandal.
According to Anakapalli district SP Krishna Rao, the accident occurred while cleaning the hot boiler of Symbio Generics India pvt Ltd. Some of the hot water fell on the workers, injuring three persons. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Luckily, no causality reported, said SP Anakapalli.
