A festive mood prevailed in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam wore a festive look as TDP supporters, activists came together to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu.

As the Chief Minister-designate is all set to swear-in at Kesarapalli IT Park in Krishna district at 11.27 am, people in Visakhapatnam visited temples and offered prayers.

Breaking coconuts, playing drums, men and women were seen celebrating, dancing to the beats.

Party supporters from Railway New Colony, MVP Colony, among other areas teamed up to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, district administration installed LED screens in each constituency to enable people watch the live telecast of the ceremony in a hassle-free manner.

Digital screens at seven centres in seven constituencies were provided across the district.