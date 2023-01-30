A new chariot for Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: A donor Paladugu Kamaiah Chowdary along with his wife handed over a new chariot 'Surya Prabha Vahanam' to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple authorities here on Sunday.

Kamaiah Chowdary of Krishna district designed the chariot according to Agama Sastram.

Suitable arrangements were made to keep the idols at respective places on the vehicle. Ratha Saradhi, sapta aswalu and other requirements were given priority while making the chariot.

Based on the instructions of Executive Officer of the devasthanam V Trinadha Rao, the priest of Simhachalam devasthanam, Kari Sitaramacharyulu, had previously handed over the outline of the chariot to the donors as per the traditions followed.

Surya Prabha Vahanam was received by trust board members Varanasi Dinesh Raj, deputy commissioner of Endowments Sujatha, temple AEO Narasimha Raju, superintendent P Srinivasa Rao and PRO Naidu.