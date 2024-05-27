  • Menu
ACA increases wages of umpires, scorers

Visakhapatnam: Recognising the dedication and skills of umpires, scorers and other match officials, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) decided to increase their wages with immediate effect.

Secretary of ACA SR Gopinath Reddy mentioned that increased wages came into effect from May 25. He opined that the decision of increase in wages would contribute to the better management of more successful sports events.

For district and zonal level, umpire wages have been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, for scorers, the wages have gone up from Rs 800 to Rs 1,500. If any tournament is organised, the umpires will get Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 2,000 and scorers will get Rs 2,000.

Match officials were happy with the decision of the ACA to increase their wages after four years and expressed their gratitude to ACA president and secretary P Sarath Chandra Reddy and S R Gopinath Reddy respectively.

